2709 Caroline Hills Drive

Everything you are looking for in a home is right here! It features gorgeous plank tile flooring in the main living areas and baths. The spacious layout includes a combination of the dining area and family room with access to a screened lanai. The kitchen is designed with lovely white cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and a breakfast bar. All of the bedrooms are upstairs, along with a large loft. The secondary bedrooms share a spacious bath, while the master suite with a walk-in closet has a private bath with a dual-sink vanity, and a large, separate shower. Enjoy the outdoors on the screened lanai. Tenant occupied please call before scheduling a showing. Contact Vance Brandon 305-923-8767