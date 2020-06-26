All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2709 Caroline Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2709 Caroline Hills Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:34 PM

2709 Caroline Hills Drive

2709 Caroline Hills Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Regency
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2709 Caroline Hills Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Regency

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Everything you are looking for in a home is right here! It features gorgeous plank tile flooring in the main living areas and baths. The spacious layout includes a combination of the dining area and family room with access to a screened lanai. The kitchen is designed with lovely white cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and a breakfast bar. All of the bedrooms are upstairs, along with a large loft. The secondary bedrooms share a spacious bath, while the master suite with a walk-in closet has a private bath with a dual-sink vanity, and a large, separate shower. Enjoy the outdoors on the screened lanai. Tenant occupied please call before scheduling a showing. Contact Vance Brandon 305-923-8767

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Caroline Hills Drive have any available units?
2709 Caroline Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2709 Caroline Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Caroline Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Caroline Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Caroline Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2709 Caroline Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 2709 Caroline Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2709 Caroline Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Caroline Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Caroline Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 2709 Caroline Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Caroline Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2709 Caroline Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Caroline Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Caroline Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 Caroline Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 Caroline Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia