Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

270 CANDLEBARK DR

270 Candlebark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

270 Candlebark Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This splendid home is in Waterleaf and features a screened POOL. The first floor is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Large dining room and living room flow from the beautiful foyer with its Craftsman style leaded front door. The tiled floors continue into the family room and open kitchen. The kitchen sparkles with stainless appliances and beautiful granite counter tops. A prep island is perfect for additional counter space. This living area opens to a covered patio and screened pool . The first floor also has an in-law suite, ideal for guests offering privacy. Upstairs opens to a large loft area with the Owner's Suite and 3 bedrooms surrounding it. The Owner's Suite has a private office also. This home will be available January 1. Pool and lawn care shall be tenant responsibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 CANDLEBARK DR have any available units?
270 CANDLEBARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 270 CANDLEBARK DR have?
Some of 270 CANDLEBARK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 CANDLEBARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
270 CANDLEBARK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 CANDLEBARK DR pet-friendly?
No, 270 CANDLEBARK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 270 CANDLEBARK DR offer parking?
No, 270 CANDLEBARK DR does not offer parking.
Does 270 CANDLEBARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 CANDLEBARK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 CANDLEBARK DR have a pool?
Yes, 270 CANDLEBARK DR has a pool.
Does 270 CANDLEBARK DR have accessible units?
No, 270 CANDLEBARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 270 CANDLEBARK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 CANDLEBARK DR has units with dishwashers.
