270 CANDLEBARK DR

This splendid home is in Waterleaf and features a screened POOL. The first floor is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Large dining room and living room flow from the beautiful foyer with its Craftsman style leaded front door. The tiled floors continue into the family room and open kitchen. The kitchen sparkles with stainless appliances and beautiful granite counter tops. A prep island is perfect for additional counter space. This living area opens to a covered patio and screened pool . The first floor also has an in-law suite, ideal for guests offering privacy. Upstairs opens to a large loft area with the Owner's Suite and 3 bedrooms surrounding it. The Owner's Suite has a private office also. This home will be available January 1. Pool and lawn care shall be tenant responsibility.