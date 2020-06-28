270 BRADFORD LAKE CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool tennis court volleyball court

This luxury 4 bedroom, 3 bath home boasts an open floor plan with a gorgeous kitchen! The master suite and 2 bedrooms are downstairs, along with 2 bathrooms. The upstairs consists of a large room with a full bath that can be used as a flex space. The spacious separate dining room creates a wonderful atmosphere for any type of gathering! This home has a screened in lanai opening up to a fully fenced backyard which backs up to a preserve. Exclusive amenities featuring a resort-style pool, kid's splash park with slides & fountains, fitness center, lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer field, sand volleyball court, clubhouse with kitchen! This home has a huge backyard, which makes this the perfect family home. Basic Lawn Care Included!