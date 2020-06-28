All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

270 BRADFORD LAKE CIR

270 Bradford Lake Cir · No Longer Available
Location

270 Bradford Lake Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
This luxury 4 bedroom, 3 bath home boasts an open floor plan with a gorgeous kitchen! The master suite and 2 bedrooms are downstairs, along with 2 bathrooms. The upstairs consists of a large room with a full bath that can be used as a flex space. The spacious separate dining room creates a wonderful atmosphere for any type of gathering! This home has a screened in lanai opening up to a fully fenced backyard which backs up to a preserve. Exclusive amenities featuring a resort-style pool, kid's splash park with slides & fountains, fitness center, lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer field, sand volleyball court, clubhouse with kitchen! This home has a huge backyard, which makes this the perfect family home. Basic Lawn Care Included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 BRADFORD LAKE CIR have any available units?
270 BRADFORD LAKE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 270 BRADFORD LAKE CIR have?
Some of 270 BRADFORD LAKE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 BRADFORD LAKE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
270 BRADFORD LAKE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 BRADFORD LAKE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 270 BRADFORD LAKE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 270 BRADFORD LAKE CIR offer parking?
No, 270 BRADFORD LAKE CIR does not offer parking.
Does 270 BRADFORD LAKE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 270 BRADFORD LAKE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 BRADFORD LAKE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 270 BRADFORD LAKE CIR has a pool.
Does 270 BRADFORD LAKE CIR have accessible units?
No, 270 BRADFORD LAKE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 270 BRADFORD LAKE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 BRADFORD LAKE CIR has units with dishwashers.
