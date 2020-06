Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and live in a cozy, newly renovated home in the downtown area! Conveniently located minutes from the highway as well as great restaurants and bars. This Fully renovated home, recently had all updates done to home including brand new carpet, wood style flooring, new roof and heating and air system and ALL NEW APPLIANCES!