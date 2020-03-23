All apartments in Jacksonville
2660 ALEXIA CIR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2660 ALEXIA CIR

2660 Alexia Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2660 Alexia Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare opportunity to live in the popular gated neighborhood Red Hawk! Gorgeous 4/3 home less than a year old with all of the upgrades. Walking through the foyer will bring you directly into the kitchen that chefs dream about! Large island overlooks the living and dining room. Opening the oversized sliding glass doors will extend your living space to the screened in patio. Large owners suite with dual vanity sinks, soaking tub and separate walk in shower. Guest bedroom with full bath attached makes for a great spot for friends and family to stay. Neighborhood includes a community pool and playground. Located close to NS Mayport, St Johns Town Center, major highways, Jax Beaches, and Mayo Clinic. Non-smokers only, $250/pet fee subject to owner approval, W/D provided in ''as-is'' condition

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 ALEXIA CIR have any available units?
2660 ALEXIA CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2660 ALEXIA CIR have?
Some of 2660 ALEXIA CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2660 ALEXIA CIR currently offering any rent specials?
2660 ALEXIA CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 ALEXIA CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2660 ALEXIA CIR is pet friendly.
Does 2660 ALEXIA CIR offer parking?
Yes, 2660 ALEXIA CIR offers parking.
Does 2660 ALEXIA CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2660 ALEXIA CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 ALEXIA CIR have a pool?
Yes, 2660 ALEXIA CIR has a pool.
Does 2660 ALEXIA CIR have accessible units?
No, 2660 ALEXIA CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 ALEXIA CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2660 ALEXIA CIR has units with dishwashers.
