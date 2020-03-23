2660 ALEXIA CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rare opportunity to live in the popular gated neighborhood Red Hawk! Gorgeous 4/3 home less than a year old with all of the upgrades. Walking through the foyer will bring you directly into the kitchen that chefs dream about! Large island overlooks the living and dining room. Opening the oversized sliding glass doors will extend your living space to the screened in patio. Large owners suite with dual vanity sinks, soaking tub and separate walk in shower. Guest bedroom with full bath attached makes for a great spot for friends and family to stay. Neighborhood includes a community pool and playground. Located close to NS Mayport, St Johns Town Center, major highways, Jax Beaches, and Mayo Clinic. Non-smokers only, $250/pet fee subject to owner approval, W/D provided in ''as-is'' condition