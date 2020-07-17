2654 GILMORE ST

Amenities

2-Bedroom, 2-Bath, Living Room, Dining Room.Cozy Bungalow Completely Renovated in Historic Riverside.AVAILABLE 7/15/2020 FOR Q U I C K MOVE-IN. CHARMING and QUAINT 100 Yr Old old Bungalow Carriage Home with a Porte-Cochere (Carport), Paver driveway, large covered front porch shaded by a 100 year old Oak Tree.Over-sized Master Suite, Completely Renovated Home and fully equipped Kitchen and Bath. Dark Walnut stained hardwood flooring throughout.Large Screened rear porch, spacious Tree covered and fully Fenced rear yard. Don't miss this opportunity to live in old Riverside. Long term lease is available. Please Call for appointment to show.