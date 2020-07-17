All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2654 GILMORE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2654 GILMORE ST
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:21 PM

2654 GILMORE ST

2654 Gilmore Street · (904) 509-2838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2654 Gilmore Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1195 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2-Bedroom, 2-Bath, Living Room, Dining Room.Cozy Bungalow Completely Renovated in Historic Riverside.AVAILABLE 7/15/2020 FOR Q U I C K MOVE-IN. CHARMING and QUAINT 100 Yr Old old Bungalow Carriage Home with a Porte-Cochere (Carport), Paver driveway, large covered front porch shaded by a 100 year old Oak Tree.Over-sized Master Suite, Completely Renovated Home and fully equipped Kitchen and Bath. Dark Walnut stained hardwood flooring throughout.Large Screened rear porch, spacious Tree covered and fully Fenced rear yard. Don't miss this opportunity to live in old Riverside. Long term lease is available. Please Call for appointment to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2654 GILMORE ST have any available units?
2654 GILMORE ST has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2654 GILMORE ST have?
Some of 2654 GILMORE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2654 GILMORE ST currently offering any rent specials?
2654 GILMORE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2654 GILMORE ST pet-friendly?
No, 2654 GILMORE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2654 GILMORE ST offer parking?
Yes, 2654 GILMORE ST offers parking.
Does 2654 GILMORE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2654 GILMORE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2654 GILMORE ST have a pool?
No, 2654 GILMORE ST does not have a pool.
Does 2654 GILMORE ST have accessible units?
No, 2654 GILMORE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2654 GILMORE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2654 GILMORE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2654 GILMORE ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity