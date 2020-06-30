2633 Sandusky Avenue East

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT ALREADY INSTALLED, APPLIANCES WILL BE SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed real estate broker in this market. If home is equipped with a swimming pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool m

Contact us to schedule a showing.