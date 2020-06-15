263 River Hills Drive - 1

Amenities

parking air conditioning internet access lobby

Unit is approximately 1000 SF +/-

Includes Lobby with Waiting Area - Office with Sliding Glass Window

One Bathroom

One Kitchenette

Four Total Offices

Unit is Metered Separately and all Utilities are Tenants Responsibility (JEA, Trash Pick Up, Internet, Cable)

Landlord takes care of lawn maintenance and exterior.

One Year Minimum Lease Term

Road front Signage Available on University Blvd.

Located off of the side road that connects Atlantic Boulevard and University Boulevard. Property has University Boulevard frontage. Tenant mix includes an Insurance Company and a Mortgage Consulting Company. This office is perfect for a professional that needs quality office space, with ease of access to downtown, and a high traffic volume. Please, contact Tripp for more information and showings.