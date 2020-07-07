All apartments in Jacksonville
262 Christen Drive

Location

262 Christen Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home with spacious, open floorplan. Large open space kitchen with eat in kitchen area, recessed lighting, living area features built in bookshelves and fireplace (decorative only). Situated on a 40 acre lake. Black fence. Brand new stainless steel dishwasher, stove, and microwave. Refrigerator does not convey. Shutters in dining room/den and front bedroom. Lots of storage in this home. Enjoy the patio from the Owners suite access and Family Room. Do not miss your opportunity to own in this gated community close to shopping, restaurants, the airport, and an easy commute to downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 262 Christen Drive have any available units?
262 Christen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 262 Christen Drive have?
Some of 262 Christen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 262 Christen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
262 Christen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 262 Christen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 262 Christen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 262 Christen Drive offer parking?
No, 262 Christen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 262 Christen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 262 Christen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 262 Christen Drive have a pool?
No, 262 Christen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 262 Christen Drive have accessible units?
No, 262 Christen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 262 Christen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 262 Christen Drive has units with dishwashers.

