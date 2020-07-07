262 Christen Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home with spacious, open floorplan. Large open space kitchen with eat in kitchen area, recessed lighting, living area features built in bookshelves and fireplace (decorative only). Situated on a 40 acre lake. Black fence. Brand new stainless steel dishwasher, stove, and microwave. Refrigerator does not convey. Shutters in dining room/den and front bedroom. Lots of storage in this home. Enjoy the patio from the Owners suite access and Family Room. Do not miss your opportunity to own in this gated community close to shopping, restaurants, the airport, and an easy commute to downtown!