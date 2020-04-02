2611 Abercorn Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211 Lake Lucina
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very nicely updated and spacious floorplan. New carpet, paint, toilets, shower and brand new appliances to be installed. Very nice backyard and conveniently located to shopping, schools and many area roadways.A must See!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2611 ABERCORN RD have any available units?
2611 ABERCORN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.