2611 ABERCORN RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2611 ABERCORN RD

2611 Abercorn Road · No Longer Available
Location

2611 Abercorn Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very nicely updated and spacious floorplan. New carpet, paint, toilets, shower and brand new appliances to be installed. Very nice backyard and conveniently located to shopping, schools and many area roadways.A must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2611 ABERCORN RD have any available units?
2611 ABERCORN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2611 ABERCORN RD have?
Some of 2611 ABERCORN RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2611 ABERCORN RD currently offering any rent specials?
2611 ABERCORN RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2611 ABERCORN RD pet-friendly?
No, 2611 ABERCORN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2611 ABERCORN RD offer parking?
Yes, 2611 ABERCORN RD does offer parking.
Does 2611 ABERCORN RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2611 ABERCORN RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2611 ABERCORN RD have a pool?
No, 2611 ABERCORN RD does not have a pool.
Does 2611 ABERCORN RD have accessible units?
No, 2611 ABERCORN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2611 ABERCORN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2611 ABERCORN RD has units with dishwashers.
