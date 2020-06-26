2592 Sir Galahad Dr

Amenities
Available 08/01/19 Beautiful and Spacious Home Available 8/1/19 - Property Id: 129534
Be quick to get this beautiful brand new 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 car garage home. This unit has a very lovely open floor plan and is quite large. It has a split bedroom floor plan. The family room area is off kitchen along with a breakfast bar. Beautiful Lake/Pond View in backyard. The lawn service is done twice a month so there is no grass to cut and also included in the rent. No pets are accepted. Current beautiful stainless steel appliances stay. All details must be verified.
No Pets Allowed
