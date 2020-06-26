All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

2592 Sir Galahad Dr

2592 Sir Galahad Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2592 Sir Galahad Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Biltmore

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/19 Beautiful and Spacious Home Available 8/1/19 - Property Id: 129534

Be quick to get this beautiful brand new 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 car garage home. This unit has a very lovely open floor plan and is quite large. It has a split bedroom floor plan. The family room area is off kitchen along with a breakfast bar. Beautiful Lake/Pond View in backyard. The lawn service is done twice a month so there is no grass to cut and also included in the rent. No pets are accepted. Current beautiful stainless steel appliances stay. All details must be verified.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129534
Property Id 129534

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4951798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2592 Sir Galahad Dr have any available units?
2592 Sir Galahad Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2592 Sir Galahad Dr have?
Some of 2592 Sir Galahad Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2592 Sir Galahad Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2592 Sir Galahad Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2592 Sir Galahad Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2592 Sir Galahad Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2592 Sir Galahad Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2592 Sir Galahad Dr offers parking.
Does 2592 Sir Galahad Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2592 Sir Galahad Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2592 Sir Galahad Dr have a pool?
No, 2592 Sir Galahad Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2592 Sir Galahad Dr have accessible units?
No, 2592 Sir Galahad Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2592 Sir Galahad Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2592 Sir Galahad Dr has units with dishwashers.
