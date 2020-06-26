2592 Sir Galahad Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/01/19 Beautiful and Spacious Home Available 8/1/19 - Property Id: 129534



Be quick to get this beautiful brand new 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 car garage home. This unit has a very lovely open floor plan and is quite large. It has a split bedroom floor plan. The family room area is off kitchen along with a breakfast bar. Beautiful Lake/Pond View in backyard. The lawn service is done twice a month so there is no grass to cut and also included in the rent. No pets are accepted. Current beautiful stainless steel appliances stay. All details must be verified.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129534

Property Id 129534



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4951798)