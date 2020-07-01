All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 259 Gregory Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
259 Gregory Pl
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

259 Gregory Pl

259 Gregory Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

259 Gregory Place, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fire pit
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
parking
garage
Gregory Place - Property Id: 241069

Red Brick Single Story Home with a wheelchair ramp for Handicap accessibility. Large front and Back yard with detached garage in the back and fire Pit. Recently remodeled with Tile Floors and new cabinetry. Ceiling Fans in every room. Large rooms with ample closet space. Stacked laundry unit available. One street over from the River. Safe neighborhood close to expressways and Zoo.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241069
Property Id 241069

(RLNE5631847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 Gregory Pl have any available units?
259 Gregory Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 259 Gregory Pl have?
Some of 259 Gregory Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 Gregory Pl currently offering any rent specials?
259 Gregory Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 Gregory Pl pet-friendly?
No, 259 Gregory Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 259 Gregory Pl offer parking?
Yes, 259 Gregory Pl offers parking.
Does 259 Gregory Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 259 Gregory Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 Gregory Pl have a pool?
No, 259 Gregory Pl does not have a pool.
Does 259 Gregory Pl have accessible units?
Yes, 259 Gregory Pl has accessible units.
Does 259 Gregory Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 Gregory Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia