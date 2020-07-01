259 Gregory Place, Jacksonville, FL 32208 Panama Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fire pit
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
parking
garage
Gregory Place - Property Id: 241069
Red Brick Single Story Home with a wheelchair ramp for Handicap accessibility. Large front and Back yard with detached garage in the back and fire Pit. Recently remodeled with Tile Floors and new cabinetry. Ceiling Fans in every room. Large rooms with ample closet space. Stacked laundry unit available. One street over from the River. Safe neighborhood close to expressways and Zoo. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241069 Property Id 241069
(RLNE5631847)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 259 Gregory Pl have any available units?
259 Gregory Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.