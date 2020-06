Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly carport air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CUTE 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home available for rent at 1,040 square feet! The kitchen features neutral tones and includes the refrigerator and stove. The home includes a nice bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The home includes a 1 car carport with an extended driveway that could easily fit up to 4 more vehicles. It's conveniently located near schools, grocery stores, restaurants, major highways, and much more! Call today to schedule a showing!