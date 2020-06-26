2568 EIFFEL CIR W

2568 W Eiffel Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Normandy Manor
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This three bedroom two bah home has beautiful vinyl wood look floors and a huge backyard in this quiet neighborhood. Conveniently located near plenty of grocery and retail shopping near major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
