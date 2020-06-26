All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2568 EIFFEL CIR W
Last updated June 3 2019 at 6:06 PM

2568 EIFFEL CIR W

2568 W Eiffel Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2568 W Eiffel Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This three bedroom two bah home has beautiful vinyl wood look floors and a huge backyard in this quiet neighborhood. Conveniently located near plenty of grocery and retail shopping near major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2568 EIFFEL CIR W have any available units?
2568 EIFFEL CIR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2568 EIFFEL CIR W currently offering any rent specials?
2568 EIFFEL CIR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2568 EIFFEL CIR W pet-friendly?
No, 2568 EIFFEL CIR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2568 EIFFEL CIR W offer parking?
Yes, 2568 EIFFEL CIR W offers parking.
Does 2568 EIFFEL CIR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2568 EIFFEL CIR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2568 EIFFEL CIR W have a pool?
No, 2568 EIFFEL CIR W does not have a pool.
Does 2568 EIFFEL CIR W have accessible units?
No, 2568 EIFFEL CIR W does not have accessible units.
Does 2568 EIFFEL CIR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2568 EIFFEL CIR W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2568 EIFFEL CIR W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2568 EIFFEL CIR W does not have units with air conditioning.
