Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

2568 Commonwealth Avenue

Location

2568 Commonwealth Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home with bonus room. Wood flooring through out the house. New kitchen cabinet were just installed as well. W/d connection in utility room which is just off the kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2568 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
2568 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2568 Commonwealth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2568 Commonwealth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2568 Commonwealth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2568 Commonwealth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2568 Commonwealth Avenue offer parking?
No, 2568 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2568 Commonwealth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2568 Commonwealth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2568 Commonwealth Avenue have a pool?
No, 2568 Commonwealth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2568 Commonwealth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2568 Commonwealth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2568 Commonwealth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2568 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2568 Commonwealth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2568 Commonwealth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

