This is a nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home with bonus room. Wood flooring through out the house. New kitchen cabinet were just installed as well. W/d connection in utility room which is just off the kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2568 Commonwealth Avenue have any available units?
2568 Commonwealth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.