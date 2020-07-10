Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2556 WHITE HORSE RD W Available 07/01/20 3 BR 2 Bath Home. Recently updated - This 3 BR. 2 Bath updated duplex home is in a great location. Located in the Summer Trees section of Southside Jacksonville. Close to the St Johns Town Center, the Beach and all of what the Southside of Jacksonville has to offer. Granite Counter tops and updated bathrooms. French doors lead to a nice patio and a fenced yard. Paver 2+ Car Driveway. Available July 1st for a 12 month minimum lease. Minimum 620 Credit score required. Solid job history.



(RLNE4092634)