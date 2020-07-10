All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

2556 WHITE HORSE RD W

2556 White Horse Road · No Longer Available
Location

2556 White Horse Road, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2556 WHITE HORSE RD W Available 07/01/20 3 BR 2 Bath Home. Recently updated - This 3 BR. 2 Bath updated duplex home is in a great location. Located in the Summer Trees section of Southside Jacksonville. Close to the St Johns Town Center, the Beach and all of what the Southside of Jacksonville has to offer. Granite Counter tops and updated bathrooms. French doors lead to a nice patio and a fenced yard. Paver 2+ Car Driveway. Available July 1st for a 12 month minimum lease. Minimum 620 Credit score required. Solid job history.

(RLNE4092634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2556 WHITE HORSE RD W have any available units?
2556 WHITE HORSE RD W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2556 WHITE HORSE RD W have?
Some of 2556 WHITE HORSE RD W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2556 WHITE HORSE RD W currently offering any rent specials?
2556 WHITE HORSE RD W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2556 WHITE HORSE RD W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2556 WHITE HORSE RD W is pet friendly.
Does 2556 WHITE HORSE RD W offer parking?
No, 2556 WHITE HORSE RD W does not offer parking.
Does 2556 WHITE HORSE RD W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2556 WHITE HORSE RD W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2556 WHITE HORSE RD W have a pool?
No, 2556 WHITE HORSE RD W does not have a pool.
Does 2556 WHITE HORSE RD W have accessible units?
No, 2556 WHITE HORSE RD W does not have accessible units.
Does 2556 WHITE HORSE RD W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2556 WHITE HORSE RD W does not have units with dishwashers.

