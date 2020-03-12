All apartments in Jacksonville
2526 WATTLE TREE RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2526 WATTLE TREE RD

2526 Wattle Tree Rd W · No Longer Available
Location

2526 Wattle Tree Rd W, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
A must see Rental Home Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath on an Oversized Lot in Summer Trees. Home Features a Large Great Room with Vaulted Ceilings & Stone Fireplace- Perfect for Entertaining! Adorable Kitchen w Maple Cabinets, Designer Neutral Tiled Flooring Throughout with Brand New Carpet in the Bedrooms. Freshly Painted Inside & Out, Brand New AC. Large Fenced Yard, Two Car Garage. Excellent Location off Beach Blvd. near Kernan- Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Schools. Near FSCJ & the Alhambra.Don't miss the chanceTHIS WILL NOT LAST

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 WATTLE TREE RD have any available units?
2526 WATTLE TREE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2526 WATTLE TREE RD have?
Some of 2526 WATTLE TREE RD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 WATTLE TREE RD currently offering any rent specials?
2526 WATTLE TREE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 WATTLE TREE RD pet-friendly?
No, 2526 WATTLE TREE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2526 WATTLE TREE RD offer parking?
Yes, 2526 WATTLE TREE RD offers parking.
Does 2526 WATTLE TREE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 WATTLE TREE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 WATTLE TREE RD have a pool?
No, 2526 WATTLE TREE RD does not have a pool.
Does 2526 WATTLE TREE RD have accessible units?
No, 2526 WATTLE TREE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 WATTLE TREE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2526 WATTLE TREE RD has units with dishwashers.
