2526 WATTLE TREE RD

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace carpet

A must see Rental Home Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath on an Oversized Lot in Summer Trees. Home Features a Large Great Room with Vaulted Ceilings & Stone Fireplace- Perfect for Entertaining! Adorable Kitchen w Maple Cabinets, Designer Neutral Tiled Flooring Throughout with Brand New Carpet in the Bedrooms. Freshly Painted Inside & Out, Brand New AC. Large Fenced Yard, Two Car Garage. Excellent Location off Beach Blvd. near Kernan- Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Schools. Near FSCJ & the Alhambra.Don't miss the chanceTHIS WILL NOT LAST