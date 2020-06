Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Newly remodeled 3/2 on the marsh in Oak Harbor. Expansive fenced in back yard. This home features all new kitchen, floors and appliances. Inside laundry room as well as a spacious outside shed. Located near area schools and shopping this home is convenient to the Base, Beach and Wonderwood Expressway.