2510 College Street

2510 College Street · No Longer Available
Location

2510 College Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is located in the heart of Riverside. Perfect layout with historic windows and details are the essence of living in the neighborhood. Across the street from 13 Gypsies & Bold Bean. Available soon.

Features:
- Garden Tub
- Large Yard
- Hardwood Floors
- Original Built-Ins
- Central HVAC
- Private Patio
- Off Street Parking
- Lawncare Included
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Security Deposit: $725, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 College Street have any available units?
2510 College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 College Street have?
Some of 2510 College Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 College Street currently offering any rent specials?
2510 College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 College Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 College Street is pet friendly.
Does 2510 College Street offer parking?
Yes, 2510 College Street offers parking.
Does 2510 College Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 College Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 College Street have a pool?
No, 2510 College Street does not have a pool.
Does 2510 College Street have accessible units?
No, 2510 College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 College Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 College Street does not have units with dishwashers.

