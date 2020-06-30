2510 College Street

Amenities
This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is located in the heart of Riverside. Perfect layout with historic windows and details are the essence of living in the neighborhood. Across the street from 13 Gypsies & Bold Bean. Available soon.
Features:
- Garden Tub
- Large Yard
- Hardwood Floors
- Original Built-Ins
- Central HVAC
- Private Patio
- Off Street Parking
- Lawncare Included
- 24 Hour Maintenance
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Security Deposit: $725, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.