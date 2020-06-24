2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court pool pet friendly tennis court

This beautiful waterfront home is located in the gated community of The Woods and will be available March 1, 2019. It features four large bedrooms with walk in closets, two full bathrooms, separate living and dining rooms, a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to the large family room which has incredible views of the water. This community has pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, and is located less than 15 minutes from Jacksonville Beach, St. Johns Town Center, and University of North Florida (UNF). I'm sorry but pets are not allowed.