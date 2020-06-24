All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR

2509 Beautyberry Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

2509 Beautyberry Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
This beautiful waterfront home is located in the gated community of The Woods and will be available March 1, 2019. It features four large bedrooms with walk in closets, two full bathrooms, separate living and dining rooms, a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to the large family room which has incredible views of the water. This community has pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, and is located less than 15 minutes from Jacksonville Beach, St. Johns Town Center, and University of North Florida (UNF). I'm sorry but pets are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR have any available units?
2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR have?
Some of 2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR is pet friendly.
Does 2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR offer parking?
No, 2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR does not offer parking.
Does 2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR have a pool?
Yes, 2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR has a pool.
Does 2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR have accessible units?
No, 2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 W BEAUTYBERRY CIR has units with dishwashers.
