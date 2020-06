Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated game room

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Luxury Home - Welcome Home! This giant offers 5 bedrooms PLUS a HUGE BONUS/GAME ROOM, 3 baths, and features all the upgrades such as full granite kitchen with extra tall cabinets, and SS appliances! 2nd story bedrooms and laundry will keep everything upstairs so you can keep your first floor for entertaining. Open kitchen/living combo walks out to your covered patio and overlooks a huge yard! Call me today and let's make this home YOURS!



(RLNE4920839)