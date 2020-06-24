All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR

2494 Coachman Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2494 Coachman Lakes Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Three bedroom, two bath home with lake view located in desirable Coachman Lakes Subdivision. Spacious family room with vaulted ceiling and kitchen with large open feel, a great space for entertaining guests. The property also features a two car garage, large laundry room, A front room that could be an office or den. An additional closed in addition that would count as additional square footages are positioned off the back great room. Large master suite features walk-in closets, separate vanities, and a lovely garden tub. Granite counter tops and solid floors surface throughout. This property won't last long! Serious inquires only. Owner of the property is solving issues with his/her bank regarding foreclosure. Tenants must be willing to sign foreclosure addendum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR have any available units?
2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR have?
Some of 2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR currently offering any rent specials?
2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR pet-friendly?
No, 2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR offer parking?
Yes, 2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR offers parking.
Does 2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR have a pool?
No, 2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR does not have a pool.
Does 2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR have accessible units?
No, 2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR has units with dishwashers.
