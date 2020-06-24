2494 COACHMAN LAKES DR

Amenities

Three bedroom, two bath home with lake view located in desirable Coachman Lakes Subdivision. Spacious family room with vaulted ceiling and kitchen with large open feel, a great space for entertaining guests. The property also features a two car garage, large laundry room, A front room that could be an office or den. An additional closed in addition that would count as additional square footages are positioned off the back great room. Large master suite features walk-in closets, separate vanities, and a lovely garden tub. Granite counter tops and solid floors surface throughout. This property won't last long! Serious inquires only. Owner of the property is solving issues with his/her bank regarding foreclosure. Tenants must be willing to sign foreclosure addendum.