All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2489 Quail Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2489 Quail Avenue
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:22 PM

2489 Quail Avenue

2489 Quail Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2489 Quail Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Florida home! Features include stainless steel appliances, a kitchen with updated cabinetry and counter tops, newer flooring, and neutral decor throughout. Within walking distance to schools and parks, and close to shopping and dining. A masonry fireplace and a fenced rear yard all for this incredible price! Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2489 Quail Avenue have any available units?
2489 Quail Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2489 Quail Avenue have?
Some of 2489 Quail Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2489 Quail Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2489 Quail Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2489 Quail Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2489 Quail Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2489 Quail Avenue offer parking?
No, 2489 Quail Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2489 Quail Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2489 Quail Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2489 Quail Avenue have a pool?
No, 2489 Quail Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2489 Quail Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2489 Quail Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2489 Quail Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2489 Quail Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia