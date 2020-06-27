2489 Quail Avenue

Amenities
Great Florida home! Features include stainless steel appliances, a kitchen with updated cabinetry and counter tops, newer flooring, and neutral decor throughout. Within walking distance to schools and parks, and close to shopping and dining. A masonry fireplace and a fenced rear yard all for this incredible price! Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.