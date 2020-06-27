2489 Quail Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Florida home! Features include stainless steel appliances, a kitchen with updated cabinetry and counter tops, newer flooring, and neutral decor throughout. Within walking distance to schools and parks, and close to shopping and dining. A masonry fireplace and a fenced rear yard all for this incredible price! Visit www.goalproperties.com today! In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of?program?by providing?Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.