SPRINGFIELD HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St. east, right on Union, north on Main, left on 7th to sign on left. 3 BR, 1.5 BA, with claw foot tub, living room with non-working fireplace, dining room w/built-ins, newer kitchen (R/R), CHA, W/D, fenced back/side yards, open front porch, full of original character, may consider small dog w/NRPF, $950 sec dep, 1 year lease, [AV pm eh] available now