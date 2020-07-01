All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:02 AM

2443 SEABURY PL

2443 Seabury Place North · No Longer Available
Location

2443 Seabury Place North, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
* COMING SOON! * 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome for rent in Alden Trace! Minutes from FSCJ South campus and tons of shopping and restaurants. This end unit offers 876 sq ft of living space. vaulted ceilings and sky-lights in your spacious living room. Wood laminate flooring in main living areas, carpet in bedrooms, stainless steel appliances in your galley kitchen! Master bedroom has attached half bath, hallway laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups and full bathroom. Fenced backyard and private driveway. More pictures coming soon!Resident benefit package: $10/month. Renter's insurance required. Application: $40 per adultDeposit: $1000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443 SEABURY PL have any available units?
2443 SEABURY PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2443 SEABURY PL have?
Some of 2443 SEABURY PL's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2443 SEABURY PL currently offering any rent specials?
2443 SEABURY PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 SEABURY PL pet-friendly?
No, 2443 SEABURY PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2443 SEABURY PL offer parking?
Yes, 2443 SEABURY PL offers parking.
Does 2443 SEABURY PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2443 SEABURY PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 SEABURY PL have a pool?
No, 2443 SEABURY PL does not have a pool.
Does 2443 SEABURY PL have accessible units?
No, 2443 SEABURY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 SEABURY PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2443 SEABURY PL does not have units with dishwashers.

