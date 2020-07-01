2443 SEABURY PL

Amenities

* COMING SOON! * 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome for rent in Alden Trace! Minutes from FSCJ South campus and tons of shopping and restaurants. This end unit offers 876 sq ft of living space. vaulted ceilings and sky-lights in your spacious living room. Wood laminate flooring in main living areas, carpet in bedrooms, stainless steel appliances in your galley kitchen! Master bedroom has attached half bath, hallway laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups and full bathroom. Fenced backyard and private driveway. More pictures coming soon!Resident benefit package: $10/month. Renter's insurance required. Application: $40 per adultDeposit: $1000