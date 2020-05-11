All apartments in Jacksonville
2419 Winterwood Circle East
2419 Winterwood Circle East

2419 Winterwood Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

2419 Winterwood Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Normandy Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 Winterwood Circle East have any available units?
2419 Winterwood Circle East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2419 Winterwood Circle East currently offering any rent specials?
2419 Winterwood Circle East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 Winterwood Circle East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 Winterwood Circle East is pet friendly.
Does 2419 Winterwood Circle East offer parking?
No, 2419 Winterwood Circle East does not offer parking.
Does 2419 Winterwood Circle East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 Winterwood Circle East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 Winterwood Circle East have a pool?
Yes, 2419 Winterwood Circle East has a pool.
Does 2419 Winterwood Circle East have accessible units?
No, 2419 Winterwood Circle East does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 Winterwood Circle East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 Winterwood Circle East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2419 Winterwood Circle East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2419 Winterwood Circle East does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

