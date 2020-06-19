All apartments in Jacksonville
2406 Lake Lucina Drive

2406 Lake Lucina Drive · (904) 274-4254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2406 Lake Lucina Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Lake Lucina Drive have any available units?
2406 Lake Lucina Drive has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2406 Lake Lucina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Lake Lucina Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Lake Lucina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2406 Lake Lucina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2406 Lake Lucina Drive offer parking?
No, 2406 Lake Lucina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2406 Lake Lucina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Lake Lucina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Lake Lucina Drive have a pool?
No, 2406 Lake Lucina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Lake Lucina Drive have accessible units?
No, 2406 Lake Lucina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Lake Lucina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 Lake Lucina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2406 Lake Lucina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2406 Lake Lucina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
