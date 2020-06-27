2405 Rusty Lakes Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel

Welcome home to this incredible Jacksonville stunner ready for immediate move in. Beautiful curb appeal greets you as you enter the large corner lot which offers plenty of room for friends and family to gather on warm days. The gorgeous interior is spacious and masterfully laid out with each room allowing both traffic and conversation to flow easily. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, abundant counter space, and lots of cabinets for storage allowing you to keep your new pace clutter free. Venture upstairs and hang out in the loft area or retreat to the generously sized master bedroom for some well deserved rest and relaxation in the adjoining baths jetted tub. This is the home that you have been dreaming of, schedule a showing today before someone else scoops this one up!