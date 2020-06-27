All apartments in Jacksonville
2405 Rusty Lakes Ln

2405 Rusty Lakes Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Rusty Lakes Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this incredible Jacksonville stunner ready for immediate move in. Beautiful curb appeal greets you as you enter the large corner lot which offers plenty of room for friends and family to gather on warm days. The gorgeous interior is spacious and masterfully laid out with each room allowing both traffic and conversation to flow easily. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, abundant counter space, and lots of cabinets for storage allowing you to keep your new pace clutter free. Venture upstairs and hang out in the loft area or retreat to the generously sized master bedroom for some well deserved rest and relaxation in the adjoining baths jetted tub. This is the home that you have been dreaming of, schedule a showing today before someone else scoops this one up!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Rusty Lakes Ln have any available units?
2405 Rusty Lakes Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2405 Rusty Lakes Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Rusty Lakes Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Rusty Lakes Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 Rusty Lakes Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2405 Rusty Lakes Ln offer parking?
No, 2405 Rusty Lakes Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2405 Rusty Lakes Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2405 Rusty Lakes Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Rusty Lakes Ln have a pool?
No, 2405 Rusty Lakes Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Rusty Lakes Ln have accessible units?
No, 2405 Rusty Lakes Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Rusty Lakes Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 Rusty Lakes Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Rusty Lakes Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 Rusty Lakes Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

