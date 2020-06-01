All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2402 IRONSTONE DR W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2402 IRONSTONE DR W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2402 IRONSTONE DR W

2402 Ironstone Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2402 Ironstone Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Patio home shows great and available to lease in February close to Atlantic Blvd and minutes to the beaches, Saint Johns town center, UNF, FCCJ, 295 Beltway connector. Rent discount for longer term lease, see agent for details. Front flex bedroom has a large bay window with great light and can be used as a den/study or playroom. Cathedral ceilings and skylights present a cheerful living environment for entertaining. Newly installed: AC, carpet & paint, Energy saver windows, range, microwave, refrigerator, counter tops and fixtures. Fully fenced privacy back yard with wooded preserve behind it. Attached 1 car garage. Good credit is required. First full month rent due at move in plus security deposit plus any partial month rent. Pet approval required for 1 small pet under 20 pounds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2402 IRONSTONE DR W have any available units?
2402 IRONSTONE DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2402 IRONSTONE DR W have?
Some of 2402 IRONSTONE DR W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2402 IRONSTONE DR W currently offering any rent specials?
2402 IRONSTONE DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2402 IRONSTONE DR W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2402 IRONSTONE DR W is pet friendly.
Does 2402 IRONSTONE DR W offer parking?
Yes, 2402 IRONSTONE DR W offers parking.
Does 2402 IRONSTONE DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2402 IRONSTONE DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2402 IRONSTONE DR W have a pool?
No, 2402 IRONSTONE DR W does not have a pool.
Does 2402 IRONSTONE DR W have accessible units?
No, 2402 IRONSTONE DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 2402 IRONSTONE DR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2402 IRONSTONE DR W has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Move Cross Country
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia