2402 IRONSTONE DR W

Patio home shows great and available to lease in February close to Atlantic Blvd and minutes to the beaches, Saint Johns town center, UNF, FCCJ, 295 Beltway connector. Rent discount for longer term lease, see agent for details. Front flex bedroom has a large bay window with great light and can be used as a den/study or playroom. Cathedral ceilings and skylights present a cheerful living environment for entertaining. Newly installed: AC, carpet & paint, Energy saver windows, range, microwave, refrigerator, counter tops and fixtures. Fully fenced privacy back yard with wooded preserve behind it. Attached 1 car garage. Good credit is required. First full month rent due at move in plus security deposit plus any partial month rent. Pet approval required for 1 small pet under 20 pounds