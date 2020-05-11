238-3 East 7th Street

Amenities

Cute 1/1 in Springfield - This cute and cozy one bedroom/one bath has nice ceramic tile with large living room. It has an eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter tops, all appliances included, window units, wired for alarm and w/d connections on site.



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required, with Reservation Fee, in order to reserve property.



DIRECTIONS: 95N, R on 8th St, R on Market, L on 7th



