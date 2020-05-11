All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 238-3 East 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
238-3 East 7th Street
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

238-3 East 7th Street

238 E 7th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

238 E 7th St, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Cute 1/1 in Springfield - This cute and cozy one bedroom/one bath has nice ceramic tile with large living room. It has an eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter tops, all appliances included, window units, wired for alarm and w/d connections on site.

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. Lease Preparation Fee of $40 is required, with Reservation Fee, in order to reserve property.

DIRECTIONS: 95N, R on 8th St, R on Market, L on 7th

(RLNE4976742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238-3 East 7th Street have any available units?
238-3 East 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 238-3 East 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
238-3 East 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238-3 East 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 238-3 East 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 238-3 East 7th Street offer parking?
No, 238-3 East 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 238-3 East 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238-3 East 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238-3 East 7th Street have a pool?
No, 238-3 East 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 238-3 East 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 238-3 East 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 238-3 East 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 238-3 East 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238-3 East 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 238-3 East 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia