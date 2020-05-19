2370 RIVERSIDE AVE

Amenities

**2 WEEK NOTICE NEEDED**Stunningl 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath two story townhome is just what the doctor ordered to have a stress free lifestyle in the heart of the Riverside area! This unit features over 2,400 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy Villa Riva amenities, beautiful tile flooring, fireplace with built in bookshelves in the living room. Well appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space! Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Enjoy a large balcony off the master bedroom. Large master bathroom with garden tube, dual sinks and shower. This home has a 2 car garage and adorable front porch! Enjoy being able to walk to restaurant, shops in more in the historic Riverside area! Washer/dryer included in rental!