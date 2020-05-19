All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:09 AM

2370 RIVERSIDE AVE

2370 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2370 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**2 WEEK NOTICE NEEDED**Stunningl 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath two story townhome is just what the doctor ordered to have a stress free lifestyle in the heart of the Riverside area! This unit features over 2,400 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy Villa Riva amenities, beautiful tile flooring, fireplace with built in bookshelves in the living room. Well appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space! Upstairs you have 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Enjoy a large balcony off the master bedroom. Large master bathroom with garden tube, dual sinks and shower. This home has a 2 car garage and adorable front porch! Enjoy being able to walk to restaurant, shops in more in the historic Riverside area! Washer/dryer included in rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2370 RIVERSIDE AVE have any available units?
2370 RIVERSIDE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2370 RIVERSIDE AVE have?
Some of 2370 RIVERSIDE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2370 RIVERSIDE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2370 RIVERSIDE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2370 RIVERSIDE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2370 RIVERSIDE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2370 RIVERSIDE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2370 RIVERSIDE AVE offers parking.
Does 2370 RIVERSIDE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2370 RIVERSIDE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2370 RIVERSIDE AVE have a pool?
No, 2370 RIVERSIDE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2370 RIVERSIDE AVE have accessible units?
No, 2370 RIVERSIDE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2370 RIVERSIDE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2370 RIVERSIDE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
