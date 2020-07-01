All apartments in Jacksonville
2366 TURNER LAKES CT
Last updated January 16 2020 at 5:28 AM

2366 TURNER LAKES CT

2366 Turner Lakes Court · No Longer Available
Location

2366 Turner Lakes Court, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
EXECUTIVE Home in Adam's Lake! Spacious and impeccably maintained! Large foyer entry with two spaces- perfect for a formal dining and living area or home office space! Beautiful kitchen with food prep island overlooks the family room. TONS of Counter and Cabinet Space! Master is downstairs. All other bedrooms upstairs PLUS a loft. Extended Patio overlooks the preserve. Don't forget to check out the amenity center- pool, basketball, playground, pond for kayaking, and more! No Pets Please. ALLERGY FREE HOME- no pets have ever resided here. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2366 TURNER LAKES CT have any available units?
2366 TURNER LAKES CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2366 TURNER LAKES CT have?
Some of 2366 TURNER LAKES CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2366 TURNER LAKES CT currently offering any rent specials?
2366 TURNER LAKES CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2366 TURNER LAKES CT pet-friendly?
No, 2366 TURNER LAKES CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2366 TURNER LAKES CT offer parking?
No, 2366 TURNER LAKES CT does not offer parking.
Does 2366 TURNER LAKES CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2366 TURNER LAKES CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2366 TURNER LAKES CT have a pool?
Yes, 2366 TURNER LAKES CT has a pool.
Does 2366 TURNER LAKES CT have accessible units?
No, 2366 TURNER LAKES CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2366 TURNER LAKES CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2366 TURNER LAKES CT has units with dishwashers.

