2366 TURNER LAKES CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground pool

EXECUTIVE Home in Adam's Lake! Spacious and impeccably maintained! Large foyer entry with two spaces- perfect for a formal dining and living area or home office space! Beautiful kitchen with food prep island overlooks the family room. TONS of Counter and Cabinet Space! Master is downstairs. All other bedrooms upstairs PLUS a loft. Extended Patio overlooks the preserve. Don't forget to check out the amenity center- pool, basketball, playground, pond for kayaking, and more! No Pets Please. ALLERGY FREE HOME- no pets have ever resided here. Come see today!