Last updated October 15 2019 at 7:44 AM

2361 2nd Avenue

2361 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2361 2nd Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEWLY RENOVATED IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD!!! Come and see this great property located just off of lane avenue near trout river! 3BR 1BA almost 900 Sq Ft and Renovated from top to bottom. Brand new flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms, 3 very large rooms, new central A/C, great appliances, and a very relaxing front porch.

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2361 2nd Avenue have any available units?
2361 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2361 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 2361 2nd Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2361 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2361 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2361 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2361 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2361 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 2361 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2361 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2361 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2361 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2361 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2361 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2361 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2361 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2361 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
