2361 2nd Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEWLY RENOVATED IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD!!! Come and see this great property located just off of lane avenue near trout river! 3BR 1BA almost 900 Sq Ft and Renovated from top to bottom. Brand new flooring, updated kitchen and bathrooms, 3 very large rooms, new central A/C, great appliances, and a very relaxing front porch.



Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings



Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.