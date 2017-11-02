236 SANWICK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss this amazing split floor plan home in Crestwick Crossing! This home features multiple living spaces for those who love to entertain including separate formal dining room and family room. Large kitchen features breakfast nook and bar overlooking the large living room that flows to the back screened in patio. Open the French Doors open into the private owners suite. Not only is the bedroom oversized, but the dual vanity, soaking tub, and separate walk in shower will make you never want to leave. Two guest rooms share bathroom in separate wing of the home. Large wooded lot provides plenty of privacy. Pets welcome with $250/pet non-refundable pet fee, w/d included in as-is condition, non-smokers only, available now!