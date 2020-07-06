All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

2347 Brian Lakes Dr E

2347 Brian Lakes Dr E · No Longer Available
Location

2347 Brian Lakes Dr E, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/895e4b7069 ---- Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Fabulous subdivision with club house, pool, convenient location and no cdd dues. Large corner lot, 2 car garage, open floor plan, 4th bedroom can also be an office, fireplace, family room and living/dining room Attached 2 Car Garage Blinds Carpet Clubhouse Community Pool Large Backyard Tile Flooring Washer/ Dryer Hookups Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2347 Brian Lakes Dr E have any available units?
2347 Brian Lakes Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2347 Brian Lakes Dr E have?
Some of 2347 Brian Lakes Dr E's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2347 Brian Lakes Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
2347 Brian Lakes Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2347 Brian Lakes Dr E pet-friendly?
No, 2347 Brian Lakes Dr E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2347 Brian Lakes Dr E offer parking?
Yes, 2347 Brian Lakes Dr E offers parking.
Does 2347 Brian Lakes Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2347 Brian Lakes Dr E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2347 Brian Lakes Dr E have a pool?
Yes, 2347 Brian Lakes Dr E has a pool.
Does 2347 Brian Lakes Dr E have accessible units?
No, 2347 Brian Lakes Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 2347 Brian Lakes Dr E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2347 Brian Lakes Dr E does not have units with dishwashers.

