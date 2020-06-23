All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:56 PM

2345 MYRA ST

2345 Myra Street · No Longer Available
Location

2345 Myra Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
**AVAILABLE NOW** FLAT $150/MO FOR WATER/SEWER, ELECTRIC AND HIGH SPEED INTERNET! Internet is via wi-fi from the main house. Charming Riverside garage apartment for rent! This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit features close to 700 sq. ft. of living space. This unit is located behind a main house just minutes from the hotspots of the historic Riverside area! Located on the second level this unit has a nice size living room. Kitchen has stainless steel refrigerator and stove. Granite countertops as well. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Master bathroom has been renovated as well! There is a shared laundry room onsite for tenants to use! There is also a shared courtyard to enjoy! Tenant is required to park on the street. Plenty of street parking in that area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

