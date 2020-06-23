2345 MYRA ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage internet access

**AVAILABLE NOW** FLAT $150/MO FOR WATER/SEWER, ELECTRIC AND HIGH SPEED INTERNET! Internet is via wi-fi from the main house. Charming Riverside garage apartment for rent! This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit features close to 700 sq. ft. of living space. This unit is located behind a main house just minutes from the hotspots of the historic Riverside area! Located on the second level this unit has a nice size living room. Kitchen has stainless steel refrigerator and stove. Granite countertops as well. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Master bathroom has been renovated as well! There is a shared laundry room onsite for tenants to use! There is also a shared courtyard to enjoy! Tenant is required to park on the street. Plenty of street parking in that area.