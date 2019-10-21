2342 Post Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning extra storage bathtub

RIVERSIDE! Spacious & Beautiful 2/1 Downstairs Apt! - Looking for the perfect 2/1 Apartment in Riverside??



Within walking distance to the eateries, shops, and parks of 5 points! This unit has hardwood floors, tons of windows throughout, and huge living room with added sunroom! Large bedrooms with tons of light, and bathroom even has a bathtub AND stand up shower! Central heat and air and also comes with extra storage space in rear garage area with coin operated laundry. No pets. On-street parking.



Call or Text Michelle to set up an appointment 904-234-9696



Rent $1,195.00 (+$10 Admin fee paid monthly with rent)



Michelle Sherrill

Licensed Sales Associate

Cell: 904-234-9696



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent.



Centerbeam Real Estate

577 College St.

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Office: 904-701-3276



www.Centerbeamrealestate.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2918787)