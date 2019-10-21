All apartments in Jacksonville
2342 Post Street
2342 Post Street

2342 Post Street · No Longer Available
Location

2342 Post Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RIVERSIDE! Spacious & Beautiful 2/1 Downstairs Apt! - Looking for the perfect 2/1 Apartment in Riverside??

Within walking distance to the eateries, shops, and parks of 5 points! This unit has hardwood floors, tons of windows throughout, and huge living room with added sunroom! Large bedrooms with tons of light, and bathroom even has a bathtub AND stand up shower! Central heat and air and also comes with extra storage space in rear garage area with coin operated laundry. No pets. On-street parking.

Call or Text Michelle to set up an appointment 904-234-9696

Rent $1,195.00 (+$10 Admin fee paid monthly with rent)

Michelle Sherrill
Licensed Sales Associate
Cell: 904-234-9696

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent.

Centerbeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: 904-701-3276

www.Centerbeamrealestate.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2918787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2342 Post Street have any available units?
2342 Post Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2342 Post Street have?
Some of 2342 Post Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2342 Post Street currently offering any rent specials?
2342 Post Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2342 Post Street pet-friendly?
No, 2342 Post Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2342 Post Street offer parking?
Yes, 2342 Post Street offers parking.
Does 2342 Post Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2342 Post Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2342 Post Street have a pool?
No, 2342 Post Street does not have a pool.
Does 2342 Post Street have accessible units?
No, 2342 Post Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2342 Post Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2342 Post Street does not have units with dishwashers.
