Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2336 ERNEST ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2336 ERNEST ST
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2336 ERNEST ST
2336 Ernest Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2336 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This second floor unit is over 1100sq ft with two spacious bedrooms and 1 bath. Both the kitchen and bath are updated. Large living and dining room spaces as well as a sunroom!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2336 ERNEST ST have any available units?
2336 ERNEST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2336 ERNEST ST currently offering any rent specials?
2336 ERNEST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 ERNEST ST pet-friendly?
No, 2336 ERNEST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2336 ERNEST ST offer parking?
Yes, 2336 ERNEST ST offers parking.
Does 2336 ERNEST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 ERNEST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 ERNEST ST have a pool?
No, 2336 ERNEST ST does not have a pool.
Does 2336 ERNEST ST have accessible units?
No, 2336 ERNEST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 ERNEST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2336 ERNEST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2336 ERNEST ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2336 ERNEST ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia