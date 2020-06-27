All apartments in Jacksonville
2336 ERNEST ST
2336 ERNEST ST

2336 Ernest Street · No Longer Available
Location

2336 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This second floor unit is over 1100sq ft with two spacious bedrooms and 1 bath. Both the kitchen and bath are updated. Large living and dining room spaces as well as a sunroom!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 ERNEST ST have any available units?
2336 ERNEST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2336 ERNEST ST currently offering any rent specials?
2336 ERNEST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 ERNEST ST pet-friendly?
No, 2336 ERNEST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2336 ERNEST ST offer parking?
Yes, 2336 ERNEST ST offers parking.
Does 2336 ERNEST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2336 ERNEST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 ERNEST ST have a pool?
No, 2336 ERNEST ST does not have a pool.
Does 2336 ERNEST ST have accessible units?
No, 2336 ERNEST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 ERNEST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2336 ERNEST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2336 ERNEST ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2336 ERNEST ST does not have units with air conditioning.
