Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come and see this wonderful light filled home located near Jacksonville University. This house features three bedrooms, 2 baths, and has a large fenced lot, new floors, plenty of windows, and a freshly painted interior. See yourself in this wide open and airy floor plan. Make an appointment today!