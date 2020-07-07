All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2327 Caladium Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2327 Caladium Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2327 Caladium Rd

2327 Caladium Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Lake Lucina
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2327 Caladium Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e3201a00d ----
Welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Features fresh paint (interior & exterior), brand new carpet, freshly stained wood flooring, open kitchen, appliances, washer/dryer connections, large back yard, & MUCH more! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today - before it\'s too late!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 Caladium Rd have any available units?
2327 Caladium Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2327 Caladium Rd have?
Some of 2327 Caladium Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 Caladium Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Caladium Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Caladium Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2327 Caladium Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2327 Caladium Rd offer parking?
No, 2327 Caladium Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2327 Caladium Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2327 Caladium Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Caladium Rd have a pool?
No, 2327 Caladium Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2327 Caladium Rd have accessible units?
No, 2327 Caladium Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Caladium Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2327 Caladium Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia