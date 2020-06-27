All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2316 GILMORE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2316 GILMORE ST
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:44 PM

2316 GILMORE ST

2316 Gilmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2316 Gilmore Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Recently repainted inside and out. Large and spacious historic 1922 bungalow in the Riverside-Avondale Historic District. 3 BR/1 Bath with Large LR, Separate DR & Florida room. Gleaming oak wood floors. Vinyl flooring in kitchen and breakfast room. Range and refrigerator. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and liv room. Central heat & Air. Laundry room with W/D hookups. Driveway as well as on-street parking. Lawn maintenance included in rent. Security lighting. There is a rented duplex bldg. in back yard, on alley. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 GILMORE ST have any available units?
2316 GILMORE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 GILMORE ST have?
Some of 2316 GILMORE ST's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 GILMORE ST currently offering any rent specials?
2316 GILMORE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 GILMORE ST pet-friendly?
No, 2316 GILMORE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2316 GILMORE ST offer parking?
Yes, 2316 GILMORE ST offers parking.
Does 2316 GILMORE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 GILMORE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 GILMORE ST have a pool?
No, 2316 GILMORE ST does not have a pool.
Does 2316 GILMORE ST have accessible units?
No, 2316 GILMORE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 GILMORE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 GILMORE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia