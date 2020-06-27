2316 GILMORE ST

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Recently repainted inside and out. Large and spacious historic 1922 bungalow in the Riverside-Avondale Historic District. 3 BR/1 Bath with Large LR, Separate DR & Florida room. Gleaming oak wood floors. Vinyl flooring in kitchen and breakfast room. Range and refrigerator. Ceiling fans in bedrooms and liv room. Central heat & Air. Laundry room with W/D hookups. Driveway as well as on-street parking. Lawn maintenance included in rent. Security lighting. There is a rented duplex bldg. in back yard, on alley. Sorry, no pets.