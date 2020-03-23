23 Auburn Oaks Rd W

Amenities

Beautiful home for rent in Cedar Bay! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the Cedar Bay community! This 2 story home boasts over 2,500 sq. ft. of living space. Downstairs you have a nice living room/ dining room combo. Kitchen is nicely upgraded with stainless steel appliances, double oven, granite countertops and dark espresso countertops. Breakfast nook located just off the kitchen. One full bedroom and one full bathroom are located downstairs as well. Upstairs you have a nice loft area. Nice size master bedroom. Master bath has dual sinks and walk-in tiled shower. Enjoy your screened in patio and fenced in backyard! Washer/Dryer connections only.



Tenant is responsible for lawncare.



Cats are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PsW61XGuJVz&mls=1



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5478221)