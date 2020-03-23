All apartments in Jacksonville
23 Auburn Oaks Rd W

23 Auburn Oaks Road West · No Longer Available
Location

23 Auburn Oaks Road West, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Imeson Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
Beautiful home for rent in Cedar Bay! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the Cedar Bay community! This 2 story home boasts over 2,500 sq. ft. of living space. Downstairs you have a nice living room/ dining room combo. Kitchen is nicely upgraded with stainless steel appliances, double oven, granite countertops and dark espresso countertops. Breakfast nook located just off the kitchen. One full bedroom and one full bathroom are located downstairs as well. Upstairs you have a nice loft area. Nice size master bedroom. Master bath has dual sinks and walk-in tiled shower. Enjoy your screened in patio and fenced in backyard! Washer/Dryer connections only.

Tenant is responsible for lawncare.

Cats are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PsW61XGuJVz&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Auburn Oaks Rd W have any available units?
23 Auburn Oaks Rd W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 Auburn Oaks Rd W have?
Some of 23 Auburn Oaks Rd W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Auburn Oaks Rd W currently offering any rent specials?
23 Auburn Oaks Rd W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Auburn Oaks Rd W pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Auburn Oaks Rd W is pet friendly.
Does 23 Auburn Oaks Rd W offer parking?
No, 23 Auburn Oaks Rd W does not offer parking.
Does 23 Auburn Oaks Rd W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Auburn Oaks Rd W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Auburn Oaks Rd W have a pool?
No, 23 Auburn Oaks Rd W does not have a pool.
Does 23 Auburn Oaks Rd W have accessible units?
No, 23 Auburn Oaks Rd W does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Auburn Oaks Rd W have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Auburn Oaks Rd W does not have units with dishwashers.

