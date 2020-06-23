229 E 2ND ST

Amenities

Beautifully renovated home in historic Springfield. Upgraded kitchen, charming wood look floors, dramatic staircase, and lots of storage space. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer ''AS IS''. Home features gorgeous claw foot tub in upstairs bathroom and neutral warm grey color scheme throughout. On street parking only and the attic does not convey with the property.Close to the restaurants in Springfield and an easy drive to everywhere in the urban core: Downtown, Riverside, Avondale and San Marco!How to Apply instructions under documents.