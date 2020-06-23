All apartments in Jacksonville
229 E 2ND ST
229 E 2ND ST

229 2nd St E · No Longer Available
Location

229 2nd St E, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Beautifully renovated home in historic Springfield. Upgraded kitchen, charming wood look floors, dramatic staircase, and lots of storage space. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer ''AS IS''. Home features gorgeous claw foot tub in upstairs bathroom and neutral warm grey color scheme throughout. On street parking only and the attic does not convey with the property.Close to the restaurants in Springfield and an easy drive to everywhere in the urban core: Downtown, Riverside, Avondale and San Marco!How to Apply instructions under documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 E 2ND ST have any available units?
229 E 2ND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 E 2ND ST have?
Some of 229 E 2ND ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 E 2ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
229 E 2ND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 E 2ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 229 E 2ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 229 E 2ND ST offer parking?
Yes, 229 E 2ND ST offers parking.
Does 229 E 2ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 E 2ND ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 E 2ND ST have a pool?
No, 229 E 2ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 229 E 2ND ST have accessible units?
No, 229 E 2ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 229 E 2ND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 E 2ND ST has units with dishwashers.
