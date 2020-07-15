2284 DESTINE LN

Amenities
This beautiful home is located in the community of Cypress Cove and will be available January 1, 2019. Features include three large bedrooms with a split floor plan, two full bathrooms, large living/dining room with fireplace, and a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar. This home has a large fenced rear yard with deck that's great for entertaining. This community is located less than 10 minutes from Naval Station Mayport, Hannah State Park, and Atlantic/Neptune Beaches. Non-aggressive pet breeds will be considered.