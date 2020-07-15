All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2284 DESTINE LN

2284 Destine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2284 Destine Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home is located in the community of Cypress Cove and will be available January 1, 2019. Features include three large bedrooms with a split floor plan, two full bathrooms, large living/dining room with fireplace, and a fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar. This home has a large fenced rear yard with deck that's great for entertaining. This community is located less than 10 minutes from Naval Station Mayport, Hannah State Park, and Atlantic/Neptune Beaches. Non-aggressive pet breeds will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2284 DESTINE LN have any available units?
2284 DESTINE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2284 DESTINE LN have?
Some of 2284 DESTINE LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2284 DESTINE LN currently offering any rent specials?
2284 DESTINE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2284 DESTINE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 2284 DESTINE LN is pet friendly.
Does 2284 DESTINE LN offer parking?
No, 2284 DESTINE LN does not offer parking.
Does 2284 DESTINE LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2284 DESTINE LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2284 DESTINE LN have a pool?
No, 2284 DESTINE LN does not have a pool.
Does 2284 DESTINE LN have accessible units?
No, 2284 DESTINE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 2284 DESTINE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2284 DESTINE LN has units with dishwashers.
