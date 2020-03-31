2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N

Amenities

* JUST REDUCED !! - Short term lease (6 mos plus 1 day ** Great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for rent! This home is in the perfect location, set back in a quiet neighborhood but only minutes from restaurants, shopping and more. Gorgeous wood flooring, granite counter tops, neutral paint schemes, high-ceiling and skylights are only a few of the amazing amenities this home has to offer. Two car garage, large driveway, private screened in patio overlooking the nature preserve and pond. Pets under 40lbs considered with $350 non-refundable pet fee (Per Pet) and $15/month pet rent (Per Pet.) Resident benefit package: $18.5/month

Renter's insurance required.

Make this home yours and schedule a tour!