Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N

2249 Hammock Oaks Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

2249 Hammock Oaks Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Mandarin

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
* JUST REDUCED !! - Short term lease (6 mos plus 1 day ** Great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home for rent! This home is in the perfect location, set back in a quiet neighborhood but only minutes from restaurants, shopping and more. Gorgeous wood flooring, granite counter tops, neutral paint schemes, high-ceiling and skylights are only a few of the amazing amenities this home has to offer. Two car garage, large driveway, private screened in patio overlooking the nature preserve and pond. Pets under 40lbs considered with $350 non-refundable pet fee (Per Pet) and $15/month pet rent (Per Pet.) Resident benefit package: $18.5/month
Renter's insurance required.
Make this home yours and schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N have any available units?
2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N have?
Some of 2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N currently offering any rent specials?
2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N is pet friendly.
Does 2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N offer parking?
Yes, 2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N offers parking.
Does 2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N have a pool?
No, 2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N does not have a pool.
Does 2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N have accessible units?
No, 2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N does not have accessible units.
Does 2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2249 Hammock Oaks Dr N has units with dishwashers.
