Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3/1 on Westisde - This nice 3/1 sits on a large corner lot. With a fenced in back yard and carport, a utility room with w/d conn. Ceramic tile in the home with carpet in the bedrooms. Sorry NO HUD



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE5354223)