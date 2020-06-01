Amenities

2241 Wahine Drive East Available 03/01/19 3 bedroom Brick home with Solar Panels and Breathtaking Water View. - Welcome home! Energy efficient home with Solar Panels!

This home offers a large, spacious floor plan with 1650 sq ft of living space. Home can come furnished or unfurnished and can also include electric. Master bedroom is split from other rooms offering the perfect split floor plan. Master bedroom has walk in closets, ceiling fan for those hot Florida nights and an attached master bath suite that offers a beautifully tiled walk in shower and bidet. Other rooms are spacious and have plenty of closet space. Kitchen is a dream with all stainless steel appliances, light wood cabinets, tiled back splash and a breakfast nook overlooking the backyard for the perfect view. Family room is cozy with vaulter ceilings and recessed lighting throughout. The backyard offers a beautiful deck that overlooks the water and is fully fenced in. Home also has a large 2 car attached garage. Only minutes away from downtown, beaches and plenty of shopping and dining. This home has it all. Call today to schedule a tour!



(RLNE4560184)