Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2241 Wahine Drive East

2241 Wahine Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

2241 Wahine Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2241 Wahine Drive East Available 03/01/19 3 bedroom Brick home with Solar Panels and Breathtaking Water View. - Welcome home! Energy efficient home with Solar Panels!
This home offers a large, spacious floor plan with 1650 sq ft of living space. Home can come furnished or unfurnished and can also include electric. Master bedroom is split from other rooms offering the perfect split floor plan. Master bedroom has walk in closets, ceiling fan for those hot Florida nights and an attached master bath suite that offers a beautifully tiled walk in shower and bidet. Other rooms are spacious and have plenty of closet space. Kitchen is a dream with all stainless steel appliances, light wood cabinets, tiled back splash and a breakfast nook overlooking the backyard for the perfect view. Family room is cozy with vaulter ceilings and recessed lighting throughout. The backyard offers a beautiful deck that overlooks the water and is fully fenced in. Home also has a large 2 car attached garage. Only minutes away from downtown, beaches and plenty of shopping and dining. This home has it all. Call today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE4560184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 Wahine Drive East have any available units?
2241 Wahine Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2241 Wahine Drive East have?
Some of 2241 Wahine Drive East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 Wahine Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
2241 Wahine Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 Wahine Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 2241 Wahine Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 2241 Wahine Drive East offer parking?
Yes, 2241 Wahine Drive East offers parking.
Does 2241 Wahine Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2241 Wahine Drive East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 Wahine Drive East have a pool?
No, 2241 Wahine Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 2241 Wahine Drive East have accessible units?
No, 2241 Wahine Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 Wahine Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2241 Wahine Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
