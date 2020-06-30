2238 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211 Lake Lucina
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home with family room with stone fireplace. Flooring is tile and hardwood. Enjoy the large fenced in back yard . Dining Room just off the kitchen. Glass top Stove and SS Refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
