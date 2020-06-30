All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:10 PM

2238 Rogero Road

2238 Rogero Road · No Longer Available
Location

2238 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath home with family room with stone fireplace. Flooring is tile and hardwood. Enjoy the large fenced in back yard . Dining Room just off the kitchen. Glass top Stove and SS Refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2238 Rogero Road have any available units?
2238 Rogero Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2238 Rogero Road have?
Some of 2238 Rogero Road's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2238 Rogero Road currently offering any rent specials?
2238 Rogero Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 Rogero Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2238 Rogero Road is pet friendly.
Does 2238 Rogero Road offer parking?
No, 2238 Rogero Road does not offer parking.
Does 2238 Rogero Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2238 Rogero Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 Rogero Road have a pool?
No, 2238 Rogero Road does not have a pool.
Does 2238 Rogero Road have accessible units?
No, 2238 Rogero Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 Rogero Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2238 Rogero Road does not have units with dishwashers.

