2233 EAGLES NEST RD
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

2233 EAGLES NEST RD

2233 Eagles Nest Road · No Longer Available
Location

2233 Eagles Nest Road, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Excellent location close to shopping, dining, and the beaches! Kitchen has been updated with newer stainless steel appliances! Includes washer and dryer in ''as is'' condition. Beautiful hardwood floors and brand brand new carpet has been installed. Owner's closet has a new closet system which is a must see! The flex space/ home office is separate from the main living area and a loft space awaits you on the second level along with the fourth bedroom. Back porch is screened and perfect for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 EAGLES NEST RD have any available units?
2233 EAGLES NEST RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 EAGLES NEST RD have?
Some of 2233 EAGLES NEST RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 EAGLES NEST RD currently offering any rent specials?
2233 EAGLES NEST RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 EAGLES NEST RD pet-friendly?
No, 2233 EAGLES NEST RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2233 EAGLES NEST RD offer parking?
No, 2233 EAGLES NEST RD does not offer parking.
Does 2233 EAGLES NEST RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2233 EAGLES NEST RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 EAGLES NEST RD have a pool?
No, 2233 EAGLES NEST RD does not have a pool.
Does 2233 EAGLES NEST RD have accessible units?
No, 2233 EAGLES NEST RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 EAGLES NEST RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 EAGLES NEST RD has units with dishwashers.

