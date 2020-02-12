2233 EAGLES NEST RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Excellent location close to shopping, dining, and the beaches! Kitchen has been updated with newer stainless steel appliances! Includes washer and dryer in ''as is'' condition. Beautiful hardwood floors and brand brand new carpet has been installed. Owner's closet has a new closet system which is a must see! The flex space/ home office is separate from the main living area and a loft space awaits you on the second level along with the fourth bedroom. Back porch is screened and perfect for entertaining!