All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2228 BETSY DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2228 BETSY DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2228 BETSY DR

2228 Betsy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2228 Betsy Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 BETSY DR have any available units?
2228 BETSY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2228 BETSY DR have?
Some of 2228 BETSY DR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2228 BETSY DR currently offering any rent specials?
2228 BETSY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 BETSY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2228 BETSY DR is pet friendly.
Does 2228 BETSY DR offer parking?
Yes, 2228 BETSY DR offers parking.
Does 2228 BETSY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 BETSY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 BETSY DR have a pool?
No, 2228 BETSY DR does not have a pool.
Does 2228 BETSY DR have accessible units?
No, 2228 BETSY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 BETSY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2228 BETSY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cypress Landing
4813 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia